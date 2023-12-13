Uptown pub, Davidson brunch spot among local restaurants that didn’t make the grade

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.
Establishments listed in this feature received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 7 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
A total of 884 such establishments, 12 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in November that have since been reinspected, the updated score will be noted.
One of the establishments reinspected in November — a wine bar in South End — received a “B” score the second time, as well.
Others scoring below an “A” on their initial inspection include an uptown pub, a Davidson brunch spot and a longtime NoDa staple.
