Uptown pub, Davidson brunch spot among local restaurants that didn’t make the grade

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this feature received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 7 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 884 such establishments, 12 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in November that have since been reinspected, the updated score will be noted.

One of the establishments reinspected in November — a wine bar in South End — received a “B” score the second time, as well.

Others scoring below an “A” on their initial inspection include an uptown pub, a Davidson brunch spot and a longtime NoDa staple.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Uptown restaurant shut down by health code violations flagged again under new name

Uptown restaurant shut down by health code violations flagged again under new name Uptown restaurant shut down by health code violations flagged again under new name

©2023 Cox Media Group