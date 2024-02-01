Uptown, South End development pipeline plummets 39%

CHARLOTTE — Three weeks ago, a prominent Charlotte real estate executive told members of the City Council that office vacancy rates and related business challenges have ushered in “unprecedented times,” with more difficult days forecast in the next 18 months as another 1.7 million square feet of leases end.

On Wednesday, Charlotte Center City Partners, the nonprofit economic development and advocacy group, released an analysis of market conditions that expands on those challenges despite continuing strong population growth. According to the report — State of the Center City — the development pipeline in Uptown and South End adds up to $4.2 billion worth of projects, a decline of 39% from last year’s $6.9 billion forecast.

Center City Partners CEO Michael Smith told CBJ that $4.2 billion of projects underway or expected to begin construction by 2025 is an enviable amount of activity and investment to peer cities. At the same time, he acknowledged Charlotte must navigate serious real estate challenges, challenges faced by cities everywhere.

“Downtowns across the world have been stress-tested with lockdowns and protests and altered workplace rhythms and higher capital costs,” Smith said. “And it’s had its impact on Charlotte. The change in the development pipeline, we’ve got vacancy rates across the United States at the highest level (since 1979). It is part of our context right now.”

