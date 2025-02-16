Uptown spa gets national notice after hotel’s revamp

CHARLOTTE — A multimillion-dollar revamp has put the spotlight on The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Charlotte. That luxury spa was awarded four stars in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards for the first time.

Three luxury hotels and one restaurant in Charlotte also caught the publication’s attention. That includes The Ivey’s Hotel in Charlotte, which was a four-star recipient for the second consecutive year. Forbes’ four-star ranking considers a property to be exceptional with high levels of service and quality of facility to match.

The rating system acknowledges the most luxurious hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean liners around the globe. It includes more than 2,100 properties in 90 countries.

