Uptown turns green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

CHARLOTTE — It’s time to grab your green and shamrocks and head to Uptown for St. Patrick’s Day festivities!

The special festival filled with bagpipers and Irish dancers will take over Tryon Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a parade starting at 11 a.m.

Parts of Tryon will close for the festival and parade starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Grand Marshal Michael Federal will lead the parade.

“Michael epitomizes all that is Irish, from song and music to that soft, pleasant warmth that you feel when you’re talking with a friend”, said Rory Wall, Chairman of The Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Committee. “We are delighted that Michael has agreed to be the Grand Marshal leading the 2024 Charlotte Parade.”

The Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade took a hiatus due to COVID-19 and other factors starting in 2019 but returned in 2023 with more than 75,000 visitors.

Police in Charlotte will be looking out for impaired drivers in the area as part of the NCDOT “Booze It or Lose it” campaign. According to NCDOT, there were 229 alcohol-related crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day week last year. Five people were killed in alcohol-related crashes during the same period, officials said.

Stay safe and enjoy the luck of the Irish!

