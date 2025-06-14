Uptown’s newest hotel nearing debut

CHARLOTTE — Walk into uptown’s newest hotel and the first thing you’ll notice is a floor-to-ceiling mural crafted to represent all things unique about Charlotte.

Painted by Charleston, South Carolina, native Tripp Derrick Barnes, the mural is just one of dozens of features that sets the Moxy Charlotte hotel apart. The 13-story, 208-room hotel located at 125 S. Brevard St. will be Marriott International’s first Moxy in Charlotte when it opens this summer.

The hotel was developed by TMGOC Ventures, a partnership between Opterra Capital and Charleston-based The Montford Group. Construction began in mid-2022 and is expected to deliver at the end of June.

Sunju Patel, co-founder and managing parter of TMGOC, said the Moxy brand caters to millennials and travelers looking for experiential stays, starting with the check-in lobby and bar.

Read more here.

WATCH: Carolina Strong: Atrium nurse balances medicine and acting in Netflix show

Carolina Strong: Atrium nurse balances medicine and acting in Netflix show

©2025 Cox Media Group