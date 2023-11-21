Local

US 74 in Anson County closed due to head-on collision

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A head-on collision has caused US 74 in Anson County to be closed early Tuesday morning, according to Anson County Emergency Management.

The incident began around 1 a.m. on Passaic Street in Peachland.

Officials said a tractor-trailer and van collided head-on while traveling in opposite directions on US 74. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The collision has caused both east and westbound lanes to be closed.

Emergency management said a detour has been set in place as they investigate the collision. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

