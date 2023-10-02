U.S. Bank armed robbery suspect taken into custody by CMPD, SWAT

CHARLOTTE — A man has been taken into custody as a suspect in an armed bank robbery Monday morning, CMPD says.

They say a man entered a U.S. Bank on University City Boulevard with a gun around 9 a.m. Monday.

He stole an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the bank and fleeing in a vehicle.

CMPD says they found the vehicle in the 6200 block of North Tryon Street, and the suspect ran into a nearby building.

A SWAT team surrounded the building and tried to contact the suspect. He tried to run away again, but was taken into custody without incident.

CMPD found a gun and cash on the suspect.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

