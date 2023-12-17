U.S. Department of Transportation continues to investigate Southwest flight cancellations in 2022

CHARLOTTE — The U.S. Department of Transportation is still investigating last year’s Southwest Airlines cancellation meltdown.

DOT officials are figuring out whether Southwest scheduled unrealistic flights during the holiday. The agency said this is considered “an unfair and deceptive practice” under federal law.

This year, Southwest released a new action plan for improving winter operations.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he will be watching how all airlines navigate winter weather.

“The real test of the system isn’t just how it does on a blue sky day. It’s how does it do when there’s a problem? How long does it take to get back on its feet,” Secretary Buttigieg and the U.S. Department of Transportation said.

Secretary Buttigieg said the DOT has helped passengers receive billions of dollars in refunds from airline issues.

The transportation department said it expects its final investigation findings into Southwest soon.

