U.S. Marshals arrest 1 in connection with Morganton triple shooting

MORGANTON, N.C. — United States Marshals arrested one person on North Green Street in Morganton on Thursday in connection with a triple shooting on Saturday.

One person was killed and two people were sent to the hospital in a shootout on Kathy Road in Morganton just before 9 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene. They said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, one was transported to the hospital, and the third refused medical treatment.

Officials told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that multiple weapons were used in the shooting, and the scene stretched for about half a mile of roadway. Multiple vehicles were struck during an exchange of fire between people in cars.

The identity of the person who was arrested has not yet been released, but officials told Faherty that they expect to release more information soon.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Dashcam shows speeding car slam into local auto dealer, causing $75K in damage

Dashcam shows speeding car slam into local auto dealer, causing $75K in damage

©2025 Cox Media Group