US Rep. Patrick McHenry won’t seek reelection, announces retirement

WASHINGTON — Congressman Patrick McHenry is retiring at the end of his term and will not seek reelection.

McHenry, a Republican representative for North Carolina’s 10th congressional district, announced the news on Tuesday.

This will create an open seat in a safe Republican district- Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell, Yadkin and half of Forsyth pic.twitter.com/DylCb7PQaO — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 5, 2023

“This is not a decision I come to lightly, but I believe there is a season for everything and—for me—this season has come to an end,” he said in a statement.

McHenry’s retirement will create an open seat in District 10, a safe Republican district that covers Lincoln County, Catawba County, Iredell County, Yadkin County, and half of Forsyth County.

McHenry was sworn into his office back in 2005.

He served as the speaker pro tempore of the House upon the ousting of Kevin McCarthy.

“I look forward to what the next season brings for my family and me.”

Congressional GOP candidate Pat Harrigan said Tuesday he will now run in District 10. He had previously planned to challenge Tim Moore in North Carolina’s 14th congressional district.

Pat Harrigan now says he will run in #NC10. He was previously planning to challenge Tim Moore in #NC14. Harrigan has a home in Catawba County (NC10) https://t.co/TO5e01xuaq — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 5, 2023

(WATCH BELOW: Candidate Access 2008: Patrick McHenry (R))

Patrick McHenry (R) Patrick McHenry (R)

©2023 Cox Media Group