USDA relocates half of D.C. staff to field offices, including Raleigh hub

RALEIGH — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is relocating half of its Washington D.C. staff to field offices across the country, including a hub in Raleigh.

About 2,600 workers are being moved to five hubs as part of the USDA’s plan to bring staff closer to customers and save money. The relocation process is expected to take several months to complete.

The USDA’s decision to move a significant portion of its workforce out of Washington D.C. aims to improve operational efficiency by positioning staff closer to the communities they serve.

This move is also anticipated to reduce costs associated with maintaining a large workforce in the capital.

Raleigh has been chosen as one of the five new hubs, reflecting the USDA’s strategy to distribute its resources more evenly across the country. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the department’s responsiveness and service delivery.

VIDEO: FEMA, USDA assess farms damaged in Avery County during Hurricane Helene

FEMA, USDA assess farms damaged in Avery County during Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group