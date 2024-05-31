UVA to pay $9M over shooting that killed 3 football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia will pay a $9 million settlement over a shooting in 2022 that killed three football players and wounded two other students.
According to the Associated Press, the Charlottesville school is paying $2 million to each of the families of the three victims who died: Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.
Devin Chandler was a Hough High School graduate and a junior football player at the school and previously played football at Wisconsin.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- University of Virginia cancels football game after 3 players killed
- ‘He drew young people towards him’: Teammates, coaches remember CMS grad killed in UVA shooting
- ‘Scared for my generation’: JCSU student-athletes gather to remember slain UVA football players
- Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
The university will also pay $3 million total to the two students who were hurt: Mike Hollins, a fourth member of the football team, and Marlee Morgan.
On Nov. 14, 2022, the victims were all shot on a bus that had returned to UVA grounds following a class field trip to see a play in Washington.
Hours after the shooting, police in Henrico County took 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. into custody. He was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and other gun-related charges.
(WATCH PREVIOUS: ‘Scared for my generation’: JCSU student-athletes gather to remember slain UVA football players)
©2024 Cox Media Group