UVA to pay $9M over shooting that killed 3 football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia will pay a $9 million settlement over a shooting in 2022 that killed three football players and wounded two other students.

According to the Associated Press, the Charlottesville school is paying $2 million to each of the families of the three victims who died: Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

Devin Chandler was a Hough High School graduate and a junior football player at the school and previously played football at Wisconsin.

The university will also pay $3 million total to the two students who were hurt: Mike Hollins, a fourth member of the football team, and Marlee Morgan.

On Nov. 14, 2022, the victims were all shot on a bus that had returned to UVA grounds following a class field trip to see a play in Washington.

Hours after the shooting, police in Henrico County took 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. into custody. He was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and other gun-related charges.

