Vacation rental property in NC with tent, treehouses carries $20M asking price

ASHEVILLE — A unique, short-term rental property in the Asheville area is on the market for $20 million.

That property, called Earth & Sky Dwellings, has been featured on networks like HGTV, A&E and PBS for its quirky, one-of-a-kind rental units with mountain views, according to a news release. That includes the Alchemy, a tent-like house with a 12-foot indoor, spiral slide; Dragons Knoll, a subterranean home with circular doors; and The Sanctuary, a treehouse and the first rental to open on site.

The more than 16-acre property currently houses seven completed structures, including more treehouses as well as a castle-like home called Wizards Hollow. Each has a private fire pit and can sleep up to four people, according to the Earth & Sky Dwellings website.

For a weekend in August, those units each have a standard, refundable rate of between $380 and $430 per night.

The gated property sits about 4 miles north of Woodfin, a small town in Buncombe County.

