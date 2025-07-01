Vanpool program relaunch offers Charlotte-area commuters a cost-saving alternative

CHRALOTTE — Residents and commuters in the greater Charlotte area now have an enhanced transportation option with the relaunch of the Charlotte Area Transit System vanpool program on July 1.

The reimagined vanpool service aims to enhance service for existing customers and attract new ones by offering cost savings and convenience.

“Vanpool has always been an option we’ve been proud to provide for our customers throughout Mecklenburg County,” said CATS Chief Administrative Officer Elizabeth Presutti.

“Vanpooling gives commuters time back in their days and helps them save on transportation costs,” said Commute with Enterprise Vice President Sirus Karimi.

CATS has partnered with Enterprise to provide new fuel-efficient vehicles and enhanced customer service as part of the vanpool program.

A new ‘flexible’ vanpool option allows customers with hybrid work schedules to pay a fee per day when commuting to and from their work sites.

Vanpool is a prearranged ride-sharing service that allows a group of people, ranging from four to 15 individuals, to commute together in a van or SUV.

These groups usually consist of people who live near each other, work in the same general area, and have the same schedule.

Those interested in joining the vanpool program can learn more by visiting the vanpool page on ridetransit.org, emailing vanpool@charlottenc.gov, or calling 704-336-5018.

