Vegas-inspired night hosted in Mooresville raises money for childhood cancer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville hit the jackpot for its latest fundraising endeavor: a Vegas-themed night aimed at raising funds for childhood cancer.

The event called “Moores-Vegas” was held by the Pink Swear Foundation on Friday night.

The game night had blackjack, roulette, poker, and a silent auction.

The organizers of the event say their goal is to help families that have a shortfall during a time of crisis. Susan Harding, a volunteer at the event, noted that some parents have to leave work to take care of their child, making the family budget that much tighter.

“Usually one parent has to stop working or even quit their job when a child does get cancer, so unfortunately, regular expenses do continue, and that’s where the Pink Swear Foundation tries to help fill in the hole,” Harding said.

According to the foundation, last year’s event raised more than $26,000.

(WATCH BELOW: 3-year-old cancer patient serves as honorary captain for Charlotte FC match)

3-year-old cancer patient serves as honorary captain for Charlotte FC match









©2023 Cox Media Group