Vehicle rollover on I-85 sends one to the hospital, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital and traffic was delayed after a car overturned in the grass alongside I-85 Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the off ramp of I-85 at the West W.T. Harris exit.

One vehicle could be seen laying upside down with heavy damage following the wreck.

MEDIC tells us that one person was transported to Novant Presbyterian and is being treated for serious injuries.

So far no word on what led to crash Saturday morning.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.

