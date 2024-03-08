Venue upgrades eyed for Bojangles, Ovens

CHARLOTTE — Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium both turn 70 next year. That milestone is likely to include consideration of facelifts for both city-owned properties, according to the venues’ operator and anchor tenant.

The 8,300-seat arena and 2,400-seat auditorium are connected buildings on Independence Boulevard, a complex known as the BOplex. The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority runs both buildings.

Neither the scope of renovations and improvements nor the possible price tag have been estimated.

In separate interviews, visitors authority CEO Steve Bagwell and Tera Black, chief operating officer of the Charlotte Checkers hockey team, the main tenant at the coliseum, confirmed an interest in starting discussions.

