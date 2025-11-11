Veterans, law enforcement get mortgage-free homes in Mooresville neighborhood

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — On Veterans Day, a new neighborhood is being built in Mooresville to provide permanent homes for veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families.

Freedom Hill is located off North Maple Street adjacent to Liberty Park, and it will feature 15 mortgage-free homes, offering a safe haven for veterans with disabilities, first responders, and Gold Star families.

Andy Pujol, CEO of Building Homes for Heroes, emphasized the importance of honoring veterans.

“It’s a statement that you’re that we are making that if you’ve served and sacrificed for your country, you are arguably one of the most important people in this country.”

Army veteran Anne-Marie Pumphrey expressed hope for the community’s impact, saying, “I think it’s a good opportunity for those who have maybe fall a little bit short ... not able to find a place in society and having a home is a pretty good step to making you feel whole again.”

Building Homes for Heroes marked Veterans Day with a groundbreaking ceremony at its first community for veterans.

The initiative is supported by the town of Mooresville, which donated the land, and Lowe’s, which will help fund the construction of the homes.

Pujol highlighted the collaborative effort, noting, “Together with us, we’re going to help far more veterans who need our help, and so they’ve taken on a new mission with us.”

Any veteran, first responder, or Gold Star family is eligible to apply for a home, with priority given to those with injuries.

“I think for those who are able to get it, whether they are law enforcement or veterans, I think it’ll be good for them,” Pumphrey said.

You can learn more or apply at this link.

