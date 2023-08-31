Vi Lyles runs for 4th term, faces anti-violence advocate in mayoral race

CHARLOTTE — It’s the race at the top of all voters ballots: Charlotte mayor.

Since 2017, Vi Lyles has served in the role and is going for a fourth term.

This year, she faces Lucille Puckett, an anti-violence advocate, in her fifth run for mayor.

“I feel like, for the most part, the majority of the city council has no idea,” Puckett told Ch. 9. “When we talk about being in a community, we have to be visible in the community; we have to be accessible.”

“The fourth term is important because we have some things that I really like to see get accomplished,” Mayor Lyles said. “And that is the mobility plan; continue to address the affordable housing in this community.”

