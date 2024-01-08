Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Queen City this week.

On Thursday, Harris will speak about what the Biden-Harris Administration has done to reduce gun violence. She’ll be gathering with educators, counselors, parents, gun safety advocates, and local and state leaders.

Harris is expected to announce new funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The money would help schools in the Carolinas and across the country increase mental health resources for their students.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will join Harris on Thursday.

Details about where Harris will be have not yet been released.

This will be Harris’s ninth trip to North Carolina since she has been sworn in. Most recently, she visited Greensboro in September for the second stop of her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour.

