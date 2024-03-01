Local

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the graduation ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy class of 2023 at Michie Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in West Point, N.Y (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

West Point Graduation 2023 Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the graduation ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy class of 2023 at Michie Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in West Point, N.Y (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Bryan Woolston/Associated Press)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

DURHAM, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to travel to Durham, North Carolina, on Friday.

The visit is part of the administration’s Investing in America tour.

She will be joined by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo and Governor Roy Cooper.

ALSO READ: Vice President Kamala Harris announces mental health funding for NC schools

This will be her tenth trip to the state since being sworn in and her second trip this year.

Last month, she visited a Charlotte-area school to announce an additional $285 million in funding to help schools across the country hire and train mental health counselors.

The funding was a result of the historic Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years.

VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris announces mental health funding for NC schools

Vice President Kamala Harris announces mental health funding for NC schools



©2024 Cox Media Group

Lawyers On Call, March 1

Most Read