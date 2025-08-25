Victim identified in fatal north Charlotte motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE — A fatal collision occurred at the intersection of North Graham Street and Norris Avenue on Saturday, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The crash resulted in the death of Joshua Alec Aguila, 30, the man who was riding the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Lorie Barber Hill, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are leading the investigation into the accident. They were joined by the DWI Task Force and Motorcycle Unit at the scene to gather evidence and assess the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The preliminary investigation suggests that speed and reckless operation by Aguila were contributing factors to the collision. However, toxicology results for Aguila are still pending, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

