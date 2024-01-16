Local

Victim says man exposed himself on south Charlotte greenway

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte are looking for a suspect after a woman reported that a man exposed himself on a greenway trail.

It happened Monday morning on the McMullen Creek Greenway, close to Tifton Road, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9 on Tuesday.

A woman told police she was walking along the greenway around 11:45 a.m. Monday when a man exposed himself to the victim.

Police say they’re investigating the case.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has investigated several recent cases involving men exposing themselves on the city’s greenways. One victim ended up getting a picture of the suspect, which helped police track him down.

We’ve reached out to the police department for more information on the case. Check back for updates.

