Victim shot near nightclub in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is asking what led to a shooting near a nightclub in northwest Charlotte overnight Friday.

First responders were called to the shooting near the Interstate 85 interchange at Brookshire Boulevard. It happened around 3 a.m.

Multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were spotted looking for evidence near the 704 Club after the shooting.

MEDIC said the victim has serious injuries. Their current condition isn’t known.

We’re asking CMPD if a suspect has been identified in the shooting.

