Video appears to show deputy putting suspect in chokehold

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A TikTok video shows what appears to be a Burke County sheriff’s deputy putting a suspect in a chokehold before the suspect loses consciousness.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

[ALSO READ: Video shows teen passing out in chokehold during school fight]

At one point in the video, the suspect’s knees buckle and he appears to go limp. The deputy begins to lower the suspect to the ground before the first video ends.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown showed the video to Lee Ratliff, founder of a private security service and use of force consultant.

“When it comes to use the force, you’ve got to look at the level of resistance or how the person is being combative against the officer or the people they are there to protect versus the level of force the officer would be authorized to use,” Ratliff said.

“As I look at this, I’m not seeing him be combative to the officer, toward the officers. They’re having a conversation with him. He’s talking to them then all of a sudden, you see him go limp.”

There is a second video posted by the same TikTok user that shows the suspect has regained consciousness.

One of the deputies appears to be covering the man’s face with his shirt but it’s not clear why.

The video shows another deputy cruiser arriving at the scene.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

A description on the video says the suspect was resisting arrest at the beginning of a traffic stop.

“Of course, all of these situations have to be thoroughly reviewed and we have to scrutinize them,” Ratliff said. “Not just from a policy standpoint, from a law enforcement agency, but the community, as well. Because, of course, anything we do out here we have to be held accountable.”

Ratliff continued, “Officers can be trained to a certain level and then sometimes you have to go back to the drawing board and look at what you’re training an officer to do. And say, ‘You know what? That’s not working. That’s not the best practice. We can improve on this.’”

The sheriff’s office confirmed they are aware of the videos and are doing an internal investigation. Authorities said the deputy is on leave with pay until the investigation is finished.

Statement from Burke County Sheriff’s Office:

“The sheriff is aware of two videos and is currently conducting an internal investigation. The deputy is on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is concluded.”

(Watch video below: New York judge orders judicial review in 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner)

©2021 Cox Media Group