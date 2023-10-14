Video shows flames, plumes of smoke shooting out of east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — A massive fire broke out Friday night at an abandoned home in east Charlotte.

A viewer shared video of the flames with Channel 9. The home is on Plaza Road Extension just inside the Interstate 485 loop. It’s not far from Laurel Baptist Church.

The video shows the massive flames and plumes of smoke coming up from behind the trees.

No one was hurt, firefighters said.

Charlotte Fire confirmed it helped Mecklenburg County fight the blaze. The agency confirmed the home has been abandoned.

(WATCH BELOW: Dog killed, roof collapses from house fire in southwest Charlotte)

Dog killed, roof collapses from house fire in southwest Charlotte





©2023 Cox Media Group