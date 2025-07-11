Video shows moments leading up to multi-vehicle crash involving CMPD cruiser

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash with a Tesla and a Kia Soul near Johnston Road and Brixham Hill Avenue on Thursday, resulting in minor injuries to three individuals, according to a release from CMPD.

A viewer shared the dashcam footage above which shows the crash unfold.

Police say the driver of the Tesla, traveling southbound on Johnston Road, went over the median, and collided with the marked CMPD vehicle driving in the opposite direction. A Kia Soul was also damaged during the incident.

Investigators don’t believe anyone was impaired.

The investigation is ongoing, and it remains unclear if speed played a role in the Tesla driver’s loss of control.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

