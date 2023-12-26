Violence prevention group delivers Christmas cheer to Charlotte families

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte non-profit visited families on Christmas Eve to make sure they’d have presents under the tree.

Team TruBlue welcomed Channel 9 for a ridealong as they went door-to-door delivering gifts to those who need them most.

“It’s a beautiful thing. Just being able to show up to these houses, see the smile on the faces of the kids and also the parents,” said Donnel Gardner, president of the organization. priceless.”

With the help of sponsors, the violence prevention group helped more than 20 families.

Organizers said the event couldn’t happen without community support.

