Volunteers spend day reading to CMS students, warning them about vaping

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of Charlotte-Mecklenburg students spent class time pretty differently on Friday.

Volunteers put on a book fair and wellness program at Lawrence Orr Elementary School with the Crown Jewels Links organization.

After storytime in Spanish and English, students chose free books to take home and add to the school library.

Members of the organization spent time talking to students about the dangers of tobacco and vaping.

“What we don’t realize sometimes is that our children tend to experiment with things a lot younger than we believe,” said Melanee Duncan Friday, principal at Lawrence Orr. “I think it’s really important that we educate our students about the dangers of using tobacco and vaping really early so that when they do find a vape at the bus stop that they’re not intrigued by it.”

Almost all of the students at Lawrence Orr are minority students. The local event was part of a nationwide Black Family Wellness Expos program which reduce disparities in health and education.

