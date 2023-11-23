Volunteers in York County delivering Thanksgiving meals to thousands

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Volunteers in York County smoked hundreds of turkeys to feed thousands of families this Thanksgiving.

Through a partnership with Feed the Hungry and Illumine Church, they cooked more than 200 turkeys and expect to feed more than 1,800 families.

Leaders with the organizations say they’ve seen the need for meals grow as grocery prices have increased.

They’ve been packing meals since Monday.

