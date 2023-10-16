Want to donate to relief efforts of the Gaza–Israel Conflict? Here’s how to avoid possible scams

WASHINGTON — With violence escalating in the middle east, officials are trying to maintain supplies.

“We want to make sure humanitarian assistance can continue to get in,” said John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

Aid isn’t just coming from a federal level.

Many individuals want to help, and it doesn’t take much to find support groups online. But consumer experts warn many scammers use tragedies like this one to try to steal your money.

The Better Business Bureau recommends doing some research about any organization before donating.

“How they’re getting the funds there? what they’re doing? Any reputable charity will give you the time to ask the questions to do the research. Your money is as good today as it is tomorrow,” said Melanie McGovern, Better Business Bureau (BBB) spokesperson.

Another question to ask is how are supplies getting to victims?

McGovern explains not all organizations are able to provide relief to the impacted region quickly. She said you want to make sure the charity already has a presence in Israel or Gaza.

“If you’re donating to a charity, how much of that money is actually going to the cause versus overhead. Are they going to have people there? That’s the biggest thing,” she said.

You don’t have to verify a group on your own. Organizations like the BBB and CharityWatch are already doing that for you. They each have a list of credible charities helping victims impacted by this crisis.

Currently, the Federal Trade Commission said it hasn’t gotten any complaints about scams related to this crisis. However, officials want you to stay alert. This includes being wary of financial requests.

“If you get a phone call that’s unsolicited, you get an email that’s unsolicited, you started asking those questions if they start giving you that pressure that you need to donate right away, there’s no time to wait. that’s when you need to hang up,” said McGovern. “If you’re not comfortable with your money going to that charity, find one that you are comfortable with.”

As you research organizations, the Federal Trade Commission also warns some scammers will use names that sound very similar to the names of real charities.

