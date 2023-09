MORGANTON, N.C. — A warehouse caught fire on Highway 18 near Interstate 40 in Morganton Wednesday morning.

Channel 9 crews could see flames and smoke coming out of the unnamed business.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: MEDIC: 1 killed, 2 seriously injured in east Charlotte fire

MEDIC: 1 killed, 2 seriously injured in east Charlotte fire

















©2023 Cox Media Group