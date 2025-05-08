Warmer weather, rain create perfect conditions for mosquitoes in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — The warmer weather and recent rain in the Carolinas are creating the perfect conditions for mosquitoes.

Late spring and summer are typically our peak times for mosquito season. The heat and humidity, plus the spring and summer rain storms create a breeding ground for the flying pests.

Charlotte has no shortage of warm and rainy summer days. Over the past few years, pest control company Orkin has ranked the Queen City in the top 20 in the United States for service calls over mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes can carry diseases like West Nile and Zika viruses.

A professor at North Carolina A&T University says if you want to keep mosquitoes away, get rid of any standing water where the insects lay their eggs. You should also clear out debris in gutters and other areas that can trap moisture.

(VIDEO: Pest control company offers $2,000 to release cockroaches into ‘winning’ families’ homes)

Pest control company offers $2,000 to release cockroaches into ‘winning’ families’ homes As many as seven homes nationwide will be selected for the 30-day cockroach elimination trial. (NCD)

©2025 Cox Media Group