Warrant issued for former Cornelius police officer accused of sex crimes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A judge has ordered the arrest of a former Cornelius police officer for not showing up to court for a plea deal, according to reports from the Charlotte Observer.

Erikson Lee was arrested in 2023.

According to the Observer, he was supposed to plead guilty on Thursday to charges of assault and battery and committing a sex act with a victim younger than 16 years old.

Those crimes allegedly occurred in 2021.

Lee is also accused of showing pornography to at least three teenage victims at his home in Fort Mill, according to the Observer.

However, he did not show up to court, so a warrant for his arrest has been issued, and the plea deal is now off the table.

According to the Observer, Lee volunteered as a church youth leader with Morningstar Church.

Church leaders then went to the police when they became aware of the accusations.

