Warrant issued for man accused of stalking, inappropriately touching random women

CHARLOTTE — An order for arrest has been issued for a Honduran national accused of stalking and inappropriately touching random women in Charlotte.

The warrant for arrest was issued after Jefferson Martinez missed his court hearing last month.

Court documents say Martinez is in the country illegally and is experiencing homelessness.

In November 2024, a Villa Heights woman says she was walking her dog when Martinez followed her for 35 minutes. She says he yelled obscenities at her and became aggressive when trying to get her phone number.

Martinez was arrested in December 2024, and ICE lodged a detainer. Despite the detainer, Martinez was released after posting bail. It was set at $5,000, secured by Judge Fritz Mercer.

In March 2025, Martinez was arrested again.

Court documents say Martinez inappropriately touched a woman on Connection Point Boulevard. When officers responded, police say Martinez got in his car and sped off. Police tracked Martinez to an apartment complex off Albemarle Road and arrested him. Court documents say after the arrest, Martinez consented to his phone being searched, and police found a video recording of this incident and other similar ones.

Judge Fritz Mercer set his bail at $20,000 secured, which Martinez posted. He was released from jail.

On May 22, Martinez was due in court for the Villa Heights incident but did not attend. Judge Roy Wiggins issued the order for arrest.

VIDEO: Former officer charged with stalking same victim for third time

Former officer charged with stalking same victim for third time

©2025 Cox Media Group