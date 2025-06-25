Watauga County road closed for pipe replacement

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Wilson Ridge Road in Watauga County will close for two days starting Wednesday to replace a pipe in the area, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the road is expected to reopen by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The existing 18-inch pipe will be replaced with a new 24-inch pipe to better accommodate water flow in the area.

NCDOT says motorists are advised to use Bamboo Road and Deerfield Road as detours during the closure. Residents will be allowed through the work zone, ensuring local access is maintained.

