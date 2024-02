WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Students and staff at Hardin Park School are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and physical education coach.

According to the Watauga Democrat, Michael Neff passed away unexpectedly at 32 years old on Feb. 1.

The cause of Neff’s death has not been released.

However, funeral services have been scheduled for Sunday.

VIDEO: ‘Still in shock’: Union County third grade teacher dies, district confirms

‘Still in shock’: Union County third grade teacher dies, district confirms

©2024 Cox Media Group