WATCH ON CH. 9: Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers take on Bills in AFC East showdown

The New York Jets with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers will take on the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen in a showdown between the AFC East rivals on Monday Night Football on ABC.

Damar Hamlin is now out but all eyes will be on Rodgers who’s making his Jets debut.

“It’ll be exciting,” Rodgers said. “You know Monday Night Football is great.”

The team and fans hope that Rodgers can bring them back to the Super Bowl, which is a game they haven’t played in more than 50 years.

“You always got a chance when you know you got Aaron back there so it’s up to us to make the plays and make everything right,” said Mecole Hardman, wide receiver for the Jets.

Hamlin will be inactive after many expected him back on the field for his first regular season game since this life-threatening moment.

He suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game last season.

The team’s training staff gave him CPR and Hamlin recently launched the PSA: “CPR saved my life.”

Monday night’s matchup is not just about football.

It’s also about remembering and honoring the victims of 9/11 -- 22 years after the worst terror attack on the nation.

