Water line leak blocks north Charlotte road for several hours

CHARLOTTE — A road in north Charlotte was blocked Friday morning after the road appeared to be buckling.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers blocked off part of Old Statesville Road at W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said they surveyed the road and found it was a water line leak.

Charlotte Water said its repairs were expected to take 8 hours.

The inbound lanes of W.T. Harris Boulevard were down to one through lane and one turn lane through the day Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

