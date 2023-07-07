Water line leak blocks north Charlotte road for several hours

CHARLOTTE — A road in north Charlotte was blocked Friday morning after the road appeared to be buckling.

UPDATE: NCDOT tells me that the lane closures on Old Statesville Rd. at WT Harris is due to a water line that is leaking. @CLTWater is currently making repairs. IB Old Statesville Rd. is down to 1 thru lane and the right turn lane to WT Harris is BLOCKED. #clt #cltraffic https://t.co/nGc91O8Ab6 — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 7, 2023

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers blocked off part of Old Statesville Road at W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said they surveyed the road and found it was a water line leak.

Charlotte Water said its repairs were expected to take 8 hours.

The inbound lanes of W.T. Harris Boulevard were down to one through lane and one turn lane through the day Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

