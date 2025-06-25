Water main break causes road closure, loss of water in Dallas

DALLAS, N.C. — Water has been temporarily cut off, and a road is closed in Dallas due to a water main break early Wednesday morning, according to a release.

The incident happened around 2 a.m.

Lower Dallas Road is currently closed due to the issue, and crews are working to repair the issue as quickly as possible.

There is no word on when the repairs are expected to be completed.

Water service has been temporarily shut off at the water plant, affecting local residents and businesses.

The town says this measure is necessary to ensure the safety of the water system during the repair process.

The water main break has led to periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system, increasing the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

As a precaution, a boil water advisory will be in effect once water service is restored. Residents are advised to boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, or use bottled water until further notice.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates on this story.

VIDEO: Charlotte non-profit pushes for A/C mandate in rentals amid extreme heat

Charlotte non-profit pushes for A/C mandate in rentals amid extreme heat

©2025 Cox Media Group