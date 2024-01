High-end children’s boutique Teddy & Lu is on its way to Waverly.

Tina Smith and husband Jeff are behind that roughly 1,000-square-foot venture, which is taking over the space of Source1 Phone. It’s near Small Hands, Big Art in that mixed-use project.

The couple saw a need in the market — and Tina Smith is more than ready to provide the experience; she previously operated a local children’s boutique.

Read more on CBJ's website here.





