Waxhaw man takes Union County deputies on wild pursuit near Monroe Bypass

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Waxhaw man is accused of taking Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a wild ride last week in a pursuit along the Monroe Bypass.

Chandler Kowalski, 24, was charged with numerous offenses as a result of the pursuit. Deputies said they tried to stop Kowalski before he choose to flee at high speeds. He then drove down a dead-end road that bordered the Monroe Bypass and crashed through a fence, then entering the Monroe Bypass by driving down a large embankment.

Kowalski turned off his car’s lights but was still visible due to the barbed wire fence hooked to his car’s undercarriage that created a way for deputies to see him.

Kowalski wrecked his car into a guardrail and was taken to jail. The pursuit ended not far from where it started.

Deputies said Kowalski showed signs of impairment and a woman in the passenger seat. She said that Kowalski would not allow her to leave the car. She was hurt and is now recovering from her injuries.

Kowalski is currently in jail with a secured bond of $42,500.00.

(WATCH BELOW: 18-year-old shot in the head outside McDonald’s in Rock Hill, police say)

18-year-old shot in the head outside McDonald’s in Rock Hill, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group