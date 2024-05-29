Weathered Souls Brewing Co. sued for breach of contract after shuttering brewery

CHARLOTTE — Weathered Souls Brewing Co. is being sued after shuttering its brewery in lower South End.

Gateway Investments Inc., the landlord for 255 Clanton Road, alleges breach of contract and guaranty as well as unjust enrichment in a lawsuit filed in Mecklenburg Superior Court.

The Texas-based brewery and Michael Holt, the co-owner, are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in mid-May. Holt is the guarantor on the lease.

The 10,300-square-foot brewery closed on April 6, less than 17 months after it opened in the Clanton Road facility in November 2022.

