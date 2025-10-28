Weddington schools resume normal schedule despite water main break

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools says water is back on at Weddington Elementary and Middle Schools Tuesday while Union County Water works to repair a water main break in the Deal Road area.

The water main break was discovered by a staff member at one of the schools this morning, who reported it to Union County Water. The county says crews responded promptly and began repairs, which are expected to continue throughout the day.

A boil water advisory has been issued for the affected area, including the schools. Despite the outage, Weddington Elementary and Middle Schools are operating on a normal schedule. Bottled water is available, plumbers are on site, and School Nutrition Services has adjusted the menus for the day to ensure meals are served.

Weddington High School is not affected by the water main break.

