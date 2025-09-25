Wegmans takes another step closer to its Charlotte debut

CHARLOTTE — Wegmans Food Markets took another step closer to its Charlotte debut on Wednesday.

The Rochester, New York-based grocer broke ground on its more than 110,000-square foot store — its first in the Charlotte market. The store will be at 11550 North Community House Road, on the east side of Ballantyne.

A fall 2026 opening is targeted, with the construction process expected to take roughly a year, says Dan Aken, Wegmans’ vice president of real estate and store planning. “When we open here in about a year, you will have a truly world-class shopping experience,” says Aken."

Foundations are being installed, with steel set to go up in about three weeks. About a month later, work will begin to enclose the building, with about 10 months of construction remaining.

