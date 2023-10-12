Wells Fargo Championship’s big crowds drove record donation to nonprofits

CHARLOTTE — The Wells Fargo Championship generated a record donation of $2.5 million to local nonprofit groups this year, according to figures disclosed by organizers this week.

The annual PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow Club is owned by nonprofit Champions for Education. All PGA Tour events operate under a similar structure, with a portion of proceeds going to charity.

Kendall Alley, general chairman of Champions for Education, told CBJ that this year’s combined gift eclipsed the previous mark of $2 million. During the event’s 20-year history, Champions for Education has donated $30 million.

Alley said that the charitable gift report precedes full financial disclosures for the 2023 tournament, which are expected next month. Roughly a dozen organizations in the Charlotte area received donations.

