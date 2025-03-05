Wells Fargo scraps climate-related goals

CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo & Co. has withdrawn its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions across its financed portfolio by 2050, reflecting broader shifts in the banking industry’s approach to sustainable lending.

Wells Fargo cited external factors beyond its control — such as government policies, consumer behavior and technological advancements — as key reasons for its decision.

“When we set our financed emissions goal and targets, we said that achieving them was dependent on many factors outside our control,” the bank said in a Feb. 28 statement. “Many of the conditions necessary to facilitate our clients’ transitions have not occurred.”

