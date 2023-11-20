West Charlotte apartment intenionally set on fire, officials say

CHARLOTTE — A person is in custody after being accused of intentionally setting an apartment complex in west Charlotte on fire Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said they responded to a fire at the Little Rock Apartments on Nobles Avenue.

Crews said they were able to get the fire under control in just about 10 minutes.

Channel 9 has reached out to police about the identity of the suspect.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

