West End property sells to make way for apartments, market Historic West End Partners recently acquired the former Church's Texas Chicken at 1735 W. Trade St. The local nonprofit is working with other entities to develop a residential community anchored by a food co-op. (Shook Kelley)
CHARLOTTE — Historic West End Partners has purchased the former Church’s Texas Chicken on West Trade Street. That land will be combined with several other parcels for a future mixed-use development anchored by a co-op market.

J’Tanya Adams, founder and executive director of Historic West End Partners, told CBJ that the sale closed last week. The organization acquired the 0.63-acre parcel at 1735 W. Trade St. for $1.25 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records. The sale closed March 19, records show.

Historic West End Partners plans a six-story apartment building that will include a 15,000-square-foot market as the ground-floor anchor tenant at the site.

