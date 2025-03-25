West End property sells to make way for apartments, market

CHARLOTTE — Historic West End Partners has purchased the former Church’s Texas Chicken on West Trade Street. That land will be combined with several other parcels for a future mixed-use development anchored by a co-op market.

J’Tanya Adams, founder and executive director of Historic West End Partners, told CBJ that the sale closed last week. The organization acquired the 0.63-acre parcel at 1735 W. Trade St. for $1.25 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records. The sale closed March 19, records show.

Historic West End Partners plans a six-story apartment building that will include a 15,000-square-foot market as the ground-floor anchor tenant at the site.

