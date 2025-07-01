West Sugar Creek Road blocked due to crash, downed utility pole

CHARLOTTE — West Sugar Creek Road has reopened after a crash downed a utility pole and power lines Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 5:13 a.m. south of Hubbard Road.

#BREAKING: W. Sugar Creek Rd. is BLOCKED south of Hubbard Rd. due to crash involving another downed utility pole/lines. Update coming up at 6 AM on @wsoctv #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/xGyqcn0y2a — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 1, 2025

The power lines were blocking the road while crews worked to clear the scene.

Duke Energy said they will be able to fix the pole that was hit without blocking any lanes.

There is no word on any injuries.

